Here’s the difference between The POPE and the KIUNA’s, Don’t give money to those cons.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:32
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - Someone has come up with an interesting comparison between The Pope and controversial city preachers The Kiunas.
This is after the Pope auctioned a Lamborghini he received as a gift to help in charity.
Allan Kiuna and his wife rarely give back to the society.
They are only interested in their stomachs.
Kenyans, you will not give money to...
Page 1 2