Here is why UHURU and State House are panicking over RAILA’s latest move - This old man is a genius!!

Monday November 27, 2017 - Jubilee Party leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have already started to panic over a decision by National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, to hold a parallel meeting on Tuesday .





During the swearing in of President Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium, NASA leaders will be at Jacaranda Grounds in Donholm holding another parallel meeting.





Though police have banned the NASA meeting, State House is…



