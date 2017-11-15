Here is why RAILA was kicked out of UHURU’s petition by MARAGA - You never participated in the poll!

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - The Supreme Court has expunged National Super Alliance (NASA) from the two petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on October 26th.





In a unanimous decision read by Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga, the apex court ruled that the opposition cannot be sustained in the petition filed by activist Khelef Khalif seeking to invalidate Uhuru's victory.





Though Justice Maraga said he will give reasons later, he said the..



