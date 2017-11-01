Here is why RAILA was kicked out of UHURU’s petition by MARAGA - You never participated in the poll!

...court had perused the application and had considered oral arguments.





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Fred Ngatia, argued that NASA boycotted the election and therefore cannot purport to be heard on a contest they never participated in.





This is what some Jubilee members said after NASA, which is associated with Raila Odinga, was kicked out of the petition.





“What were they going to do there and yet they never took part in just concluded election?”





“We don't want to see busy bodies in Supreme Court let them meet us in 2022 in the same SC if they will wish to go there,” said Murugami



