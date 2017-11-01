Here is why MARAGA will never forgive NASA leader, RAILA ODINGA – See how he set him against UHURU/ RUTO

…re-elected Uhuru Kenyatta again despite his win being nullified by the apex court.





Maraga and his team are now blaming Raila Odinga over the woes facing them.





“How can he abandon the election yet we had given him a second chance to win the election?” a Judiciary staff in the Court of Appeal asked.





“He made us look bad because the August 8th and October 26th election produced the same result,” he added.





He also said if Raila Odinga could have participated in the repeat of the election, the outcome may be different and they could not be facing the purge as claimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



