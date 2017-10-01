Here is the viral video of randy couple caught having S*X at a nightclub in front of everyone! SHOCKING

Thursday, 02 November 2017 - This video of a couple misbehaving in a club as revellers cheered them on has been doing rounds online.





They have since been identified as Ksenia Smirnova-an 18-year old student at a Russian University and the guy is a cop.





The incident happened in a nightclub called the Milo Concert Hall.





After the video went viral, the poor lady was expelled from college where she was studying to be a teacher and the police officer, Rodion Artyushin, has been fired.





Watch the video below



