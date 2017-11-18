Here is the truth about this knife wielding man? Did he stab a banana hawker during RAILA’s homecoming? (PHOTO)

Saturday, November 18, 2017 – There were rumours that the man in this photo stabbed a trader near City Stadium during Friday’s confrontation between police and NASA supporters.





Those who peddled it said that he stabled a hawker who has been identified as Nelson Momanyi just to steal bananas and some politicians fell for this.

The truth is that this man was jjust a NASA goon who stole a knife from butchery near City Stadium and some bananas from a hawker. He did not stab him.



