Here is the truth about this knife wielding man? Did he stab a banana hawker during RAILA’s homecoming? (PHOTO)

Saturday, November 18, 2017 – There were rumours that the man in this photo stabbed a trader near City Stadium during Friday’s confrontation between police and NASA supporters.

Those who peddled it said that he stabled a hawker who has been identified as Nelson Momanyi just to steal bananas and some politicians fell for this.
The truth is that this man was jjust a NASA goon who stole a knife from butchery near City Stadium and some bananas from a hawker. He did not stab him.

  1. Anonymous
    18 November 2017 at 16:38

    what's your relationship with the goon

   

