Here is that raunchy video of singer JIDENNA seriously working on a S3XY LADY’s juicy derriere! Oh My!

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - Here is the viral video of Nigerian-American singer, Jidenna, seriously gr!nd!ng on a lady’s juicy derriere in a party.





The Classic Man hit-maker was recently in South Africa where he took time to sample ladies from down south and boy, he had a treat of his life.





He shared the video on his IG and men are dying of envy.





Watch the video below.



