Here is RUTO's message to RAILA ODINGA after his bloody demos on Friday! RAILA reiterates immediately

..castigated the NASA supremo, Raila Odinga, for asking his supporters to engage police in running battles.





Ruto said Raila Odinga’s signature is denoted by chaos, destruction, bloodshed and death.





“The lord of POVERTY & master of VIOLENCE came with his signature chaos, destruction, bloodshed and death. Barbaric, undemocratic primitive,” said Ruto.





But in a fast rejoinder, Raila Odinga’s Communication Director, Philip Etale, asked Ruto to shut up and stop abusing Raila.





“’William Ruto, you will NOT insult @ RailaOdinga on Social Media as we watch. He has a million men and women on the same platform to DEAL with you brutally, shamelessly and mercilessly. Kindly save your face,” Etale told Ruto.



