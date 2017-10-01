Here is the old KIKUYU LADY who stabbed Rugby star MIKE OKOMBE to death in Nakuru (PHOTO)

Monday, 06 November 2017 - As Kenya’s Rugby fraternity comes to terms with the shocking death of a star player, Mike Okombe, who was stabbed to death by his older wife on Saturday, the accused has surrendered to police.





Okombe, 27, was stabbed on the chest by her 37-year old wife, Maryanne Mumbi, after an argument while attending a friend’s birthday party.





Area OCPD Japhet Kioko said, “Mr Okombe and his lover, Ms MaryAnne Mumbi, were attending a birthday party of their friend, a Mr Okoth.”





“The two had an argument before Ms Mumbi went for a knife, which she used to stab Mr Okombe to death,” Mr Kioko said.





Okombe was...



