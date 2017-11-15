Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI’s advice to UHURU/ RUTO if MARAGA nullifies their win again! RAILA’s plans

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta not to let the October 26th repeat presidential election get nullified.





In his weekly political analysis, Mutahi said that if Chief Justice David Maraga nullifies the election again, the country will go to the dogs.





“After the August victory, Jubilee went to sleep. They were woken up by the Maraga shock and they seem to be repeating the same sleeping sickness after the October victory.”





“Yet the Maraga who executed a coup in August could execute a second coup in eight days on November 20th .”





“If the October election is nullified in my view, country will snap and that’s why I invite Uhuru to...



