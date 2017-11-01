Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI’s advice to UHURU/ RUTO if MARAGA nullifies their win again! RAILA’s plans

..do everything humanly possible to ensure nullification does not happen. After all, Uhuru is the State and he can do that,” Mr Ngunyi said.





Ngunyi also went ahead and said that NASA coalition leader, Raila Odinga, has no plan at all.





“In my view, Raila is just a gambler. And he is gambling with ideas to see which one will work.”





“From economic sabotage to succession, interim government to reporting Kenyans to ‘wazungus’ in America. All these are gambles in such of one good luck, “Ngunyi said.





Here is Mutahi Ngunyi's video....





