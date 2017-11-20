Here is the Kenyan beauty crowned the African Queen at Miss World Pageant - PHOTOs

Monday, 20 November 2017 - The Kenyan flag was raised high during the Miss World 2017 beauty pageant that went down on November 18th in Sanya, China.





Miss Kenya (Miss Elgeyo Marakwet) Magline Jeruto finished fifth overall and was crowned as the African Queen.





Miss India, Manushi Chhillar (20) was crowned Miss World.





