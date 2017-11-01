Here is how RASANGA and GUMBO were caught red handed bribing a KIKUYU judge to rule in their favour

Thursday November 16, 2017 - Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo, are in deep trouble.





This is after they were caught red handed trying to bribe a judge to rule in their favour in the petition challenging the results of the Siaya Gubernatorial race in which Rasanga was declared the winner.





Speaking during the hearing of the Siaya case, Judge Esther Maina, accused Rasanga and...



