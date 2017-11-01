Here is how RASANGA and GUMBO were caught red handed bribing a KIKUYU judge to rule in their favour

...Gumbo of trying to buy justice.





She vowed to report the two to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for attempting to bribe her.





She noted that she had information that both Gumbo and Rasanga were sending their advocates to bribe her so that she can rule in their favour.





“I will not receive money from any hierarchy, advocate or colleague and anyone who has tried to bribe me I will report them to EACC,” Maina said.





