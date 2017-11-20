Here is the exact number of LUOs who were killed by MUNGIKI on Saturday and Sunday – Police are liars.

Monday November 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed the number of NASA supporters who were killed by Mungiki militia on Saturday night in Baba Dogo, Mathare and Lucky Summer slums.





According to Raila Odinga, 18 opposition supporters were killed on Saturday night though the police claim they were only 10.





“Fifteen bodies are lying lifeless at the City Mortuary and another three at Chiromo,’’ Raila said.





Billy Obara, a…



