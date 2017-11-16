Here is the disease that sent KALONZO’s wife, PAULINE, to a Germany hospital! PHOTO of where she is hospitalized

Here is the disease that sent KALONZO’s wife, PAULINE, to a Germany hospital! PHOTO of where she is hospitalizedPolitics 08:13
Thursday November 16, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been in Germany for over a month where he is taking care of his sick wife, Pauline Kalonzo.
According to sources, Pauline is receiving specialized Oncological Therapy at a Cancer Clinic in Germany.
Known as Graal-Müritz Clinic (in photo), the center offers one of the best cancer treatments in Europe.
The ultra modern clinic is…
