Here are two ODM Governors from Nyanza who are planning to dump RAILA ODINGA for UHURU/ RUTO

..currently hosting Ongwae and Nyagarama.”





“They want to further weaken the opposition,” Mayaka said.





But in a fast rejoinder, Nyagarama dismissed these claims adding that he is keen to work with Odinga even at this ‘trying’ moment.





“Ignore the rumours going around about Nyagarama and Ongwae meeting Uhuru.”





“The two Governors are solidly in ODM,” Nyagarama said in a statement on Wednesday .





He said both Ongwae and him are ready to die with Raila Odinga.





