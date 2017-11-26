Here are two judges who had accepted to swear in RAILA ODINGA on Tuesday as the People’s President - He rejected openly!News 12:32
Sunday November 26, 2017 - On Friday, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, rejected plans by opposition radicals to swear him in as the People's President on Tuesday.
Radicals led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, former Machakos Senator James Orengo and former Nairobi gubernatorial loser, Miguna Miguna, had proposed that Raila be sworn in, parallel to president-elect Uhuru Kenyatta's swearing in on Tuesday, November 28th.
But according to sources, Raila Odinga turned down the offer saying the move will be too confrontational.
Speaking during a closed door meeting at Maanzoni Lodge in…
