Here are two judges who had accepted to swear in RAILA ODINGA on Tuesday as the People’s President - He rejected openly!

..Machakos on Saturday , Raila is said to have called for caution talking about his 'international image and respect to the rule of the law'.





“Some people in the coalition would have really wanted to go on with it (parallel swearing-in).”





“But some people have called for caution instead, with Baba (Raila) himself being the biggest voice, citing his national stature, international image and his respect for the law,” a source at the meeting told journalists.





Other impeccable sources said two sitting judges, who lean towards the Opposition, had already agreed to swear in Raila Odinga.





The judges are High Court Judge George Odunga and Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu.





