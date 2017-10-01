Here are scandals of Governor WAHOME GAKURU with LADIES posted 2 days before his death.

….Governor's security in a spin when she insisted that she had to ride in the same car with Governor "to sort out an urgent issue with him'. They rode together from the Showground.





Catherine was in her official car.





Immidiately after the ride to town, Gakuru gave instructions that the first Lady's official car be withdrawn.





Kendi was contented.





The sidekick is MCA Carol Muthoni, a former Anaesthetist at the PGH Nyeri and who used to lead the numerous strikes by medics across the county. She is also very close to Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga.





Carol pushed the appointment to the executive of Dr Rachael Kamau, her business partner and childhood friend. Together, they run numerous pharmacies in the County and Nairobi. Dr. Kamau is cousin of Dr. Jeff Kamau of Karatina.





The Sharbeen Hotel room that was talked of during the campaigns can be drawn in detail by Hon. Carol Muthoni. She does not have a kid with Gakuru.





Kahiga's sidekick is the CEC for Education and ICT Ms Margaret Macharia, a former Primary School teacher. They have had their relationship under the carpet for years. Madam Margaret hails from the same locality as Governor Gakuru.





Now you know!





