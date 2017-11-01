Here are 10 things you should know about the 2017 KCPE results released by MATIANG’I today.

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - Once again Education CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, surprised Kenyans by releasing the 2017 KCPE results barley three weeks after the exams were completed.





The no-nonsense CS maintained that the results are credible having been marked by Optical Mark Recognition Machines.





Below are ten major announcements he made while releasing the results at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).





1. The top pupil scored 455 marks which is a significant improvement from last year's 437.





2. The first and the second best candidate were from public schools.





3. Parents and candidates can get the results by sending index number to 22252.





4. 9,846 candidates scored over 400 marks up from 5,943 during the 2016 KCPE exams.





5. Candidates who scored less than 100 marks dropped by...



