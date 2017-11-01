Hell on earth! See what Kenyan singer KAZ was doing in a Nairobi night club (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - Kenyan singer Kaz Lucas, was caught on camera showing off her crazy styles on the pole at Nairobi’s XS Millionaire Club.





The club hosted the petite singer as she celebrated her birthday.





You need to grab a glass of water to quench your thirst after watching this video.





This “mama” can gerrit although we hear she is a l3sb!@n.





Watch video titled Kaz Lucas dancing through this link.





This is hell on earth.





The Kenyan DAILY POST