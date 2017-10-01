Heartbreaking PHOTO from Lake Nakuru plane crash, this is SAM MAPOZI’s mum, Oh God!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 07:58
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - The bodies of three passengers who were aboard a chopper that crashed into Lake Nakuru have not been found.
Uhuru’s campaigner, Sam Mapozi, is yet to be found more than two weeks after the crash.
A photo of Mapozi’s mum at the shore saying a prayer and clinging on hope that remains of her son will be found has emerged.
This is heartbreaking.
