HASSAN OMAR reveals how NASA leaders bullied him because of his B00TY that resembles VERA SIDIKA’s.

Friday, 10 November 2017 - Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has revealed how his behind was a butt of jokes among NASA leaders.





It all started when some women started comparing him to Vera Sidika-the city socialite known for her big fake derriere and it became an inside joke within the NASA coalition.





He, however, did not find it funny and used the incident to show how politicians in Kenya have become petty.





During a recent interview with Jeff on the JKL Show, he was asked why Kenyans on social media are calling him Vera Sidika.





A visibly....



