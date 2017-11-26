Has MUTHAMA been comprised by UHURU and RUTO? See what he told RAILA ODINGA and his NRM supporters

Sunday November 26, 2017 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has asked NASA supporters to remain calm and peaceful even as President Uhuru Kenyatta will be taking the oath of office for his second term on Tuesday next week .





Addressing journalists at Maanzoni Lodge on Saturday , Muthama said that Uhuru's swearing-in means nothing to them (opposition).





He added that Uhuru's legitimacy remains questionable despite the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his re-election in…



