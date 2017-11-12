Has Jubilee sensed RAILA’s revolution is unstoppable? KINDIKI and KIRAITU now join RAILA’s NRM

Sunday November 12, 2017 - It appears that pressure by the National Super Alliance (NASA) coupled with the National Resistance Movement that has called for boycott of products from Jubilee friendly companies and the formation of the People’s Assembly to force President Uhuru Kenyatta out of power is working.





This was confirmed by Jubilee leaders who begged Raila Odinga to suspend his activities and come to the negotiating table with President Kenyatta.



Speaking at a...



