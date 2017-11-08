HARUSI TUNAYO: Check out PHOTOs from ex- Mother-in-law actress CELINA’s lavish bridal shower.

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - Wedding bells are on for s3xy mother-in-law actress, Catherine Kamau better known as Celina, after her lavish bridal shower.





Celina is betrothed to former Tahidi High actor, Phil Karanja, and it’s now systems go for the big day.





The event was which was held at a popular hotel in town was graced by her friends from the acting industry among them Neomi Ng’anga and Amina Abdi.





The mother of one took to her Instagram to post some photos from the event held at a popular City hotel and wrote, “I am so blessed thank you so much Queens.”





