Graduate Summer Internship Opportunities in Kenya

Summer Associate Program Finance

Job Category: Finance

Job Type: Internship

Closing Date: March 15th, 2018

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

The summer program is primarily targeted at graduate school students who have had prior work experience in global markets, ideally 3 to 5-years and are looking to spend time and contribute in the developing markets.

The East Africa region is experiencing high economic growth across all sectors, hence the need for experienced talent to manage and enhance growth. The Cytonn Summer Associate Program (CSAP) has the main objective to provide developing markets hands-on opportunity for professionals interested in making an impact.

What is CSAP?

CSAP provides hardworking and exemplary graduate school students who are looking for an opportunity to get a diverse experience as well as participate in the shaping of investment landscape in East Africa. While primarily targeting MBA students, the program is open to students in fields such as business, finance, law, public policy, urban planning, built environment, real estate and related fields from top schools around the world.

While gaining an understanding of the business in Kenya and the region, participants will have an opportunity to work with a team of leading professionals in the industry and be involved in diverse areas of the business, including and not limited to, Investment Management, Real Estate, Project Management, Business

Development, Financial Management, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.

CSAP is an intensive and competitive 12-week summer training program that exposes individuals to an intellectually stimulating real work environment and culture.\

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about problem-solving to work in teams to deliver solutions to some protracted challenges in the region, such as huge housing deficits, access to funding and technical assistance.

To promote cross-culturalism and experience exchange, the individual should have Global Markets work experience. The individual should have a practical perspective to delivering meaningful results, while also lending their perspective towards creating jobs, growing the economy and improving standards of living in the East African region.

Responsibilities

· The Associate will be expected to be part of the team and do the day to day duties where assigned. Aside from this, they will be working on a project for the entire period of the program

Requirements

· A minimum undergraduate GPA 3.0 from a recognized college/university;

· Outstanding records of academic and managerial or professional achievement;

· Strong analytical and quantitative problem solving skills;

· Great communication skills with proficiency in English language, both written and spoken;

· Demonstrated leadership skills in academic, professional and extracurricular setting;

· Ability to work effectively with people at all levels in an organization;

· A commitment to succeed in a teamwork environment.

Learning Opportunities

Cytonn’s culture is that of high performance and a clear focus on execution. Participants will get exposure in different areas of the business designed to help them succeed in their line of career. The program will also expose individuals to challenging and fulfilling career options, with an emphasis on leadership and problem-solving.

Throughout the program, participants will gain exposure to our senior management and clients. Participants in the program will also receive exceptional training and will benefit from frequent coaching and mentoring from colleagues throughout the program

Additional Information

The program will offer a stipend to all program participants.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our

recruitment portal

.