Government Jobs in Kenya - Nyamira

Communication Assistant

Responsibilities

· Ensure articulation of Organization’s desired image and position, assure consistent communication of image and position throughout the Organization, and assure communication of image and position to all constituencies, both internal and external.

· Get County to be featured on radio, TV, or the Internet.

· Develop communication strategies for delivery of corporate culture and business strategy.

· Manage media relations and maximize media opportunities.

· Develop strong relationships with media reps.

· Responsible for editorial direction, design, production and distribution of all Organization publications.

· Coordinate media interest in the Organization and ensure regular contact with target media and appropriate response to media requests.

· Act as the Organization’s representative with the media.

· Coordinate the appearance of all Organization print and electronic materials such as letterhead, use of logo, brochures, etc.

· Develop, coordinate and oversee programs, technical assistance and resource materials to assist chapters in the marketing, communications and positioning of their activities.

· Provide counsel to chapters on marketing, communications and public relations.

· Ensure that the Organization regularly conducts relevant market research and coordinate and oversee this activity. Monitor trends.

· Leads projects as assigned, such as cause-related marketing and special events

Qualifications

· Minimum of 8 years’ experience in marketing, communications or public relations with demonstrated success, preferably in the not-for-profit or association sector.

· Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, public relations preferred. Graduate degree in a related field is desirable.

· Experience working with volunteers is desirable.

· Membership in IABC (International Association of Business Communicators) and IABC accreditation are desirable.

· Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in the design and execution of communications and public relations activities.

· Strong creative, strategic, analytical, organizational and personal sales skills.

· Demonstrated successful experience writing press releases, making presentations and negotiating with media.

· Experience overseeing the design and production of print materials and publications.

· Computer literacy in word processing, data base management and page layout.

· Commitment to working with shared leadership and in cross-functional teams.

· Strong oral and written communications skills.

· Ability to manage multiple projects at a time.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.





Principal Information Officer

Responsibilities

· Development and distribution of press releases and other materials to the media.

· Coordinating and organizing press teams for prompt and effective coverage of the Governors functions

· Drafting Speeches and taking notes for the Governor.

· Ensure public views the County Government favorably.

· Create and launch press releases and marketing campaigns.

· Ensure that all opportunities for the CEO are fully vetted.

· Drive corporate strategy and message development, pitch and announcement strategies.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan citizen.

· Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Mass communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Communication Studies, Media studies/Sciences or any other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a University recognized in Kenya.

· Have knowledge, experience and distinguished career of not less than 5 years in Public Communications.

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.





Programs Officer

Responsibilities

· Designs, implements activities related to specific projects.

· Analyzes data in relation to policy questions and study purposes; creates statistical tables and graphic displays.

· Writes comprehensive reports and makes oral presentations explaining research findings, implications, and applicability.

· Responsible for the timely and accurate review and preparation of budget documents, including monthly expenditure reports and such documents and summaries as required by the funding source;

· Has substantial responsibility for reporting, including program accountability reports and for seeking additional and alternative funding for programs and activities;

· Develops & Implements a Contract & grants management system;

· Implementation of the strategic plans programmes and projects of the directorate.

· Prepare monthly and quarterly progress reports;

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan citizen.

· Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics or any other related field.

· Good organizational and interpersonal skills

· Basic numeracy and IT skills required for operating various systems.

· Good negotiating and influencing skills in sourcing for funding organizations.

· Able to work independently with minimal supervision.

· Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya (2010).





Public Relations Officer

Responsibilities

· Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics

· Develop media relations strategy, seeking high-level placements in print, broadcast and online media

· Coordinate all public relations activities

· Direct social media team to engage audiences across traditional and new media

· Leverage existing media relationships and cultivate new contacts within business and industry media

· Manage media inquiries and interview requests

· Create content for press releases, byline articles and keynote presentations

· Monitor, analyze and communicate PR results on a quarterly basis

· Evaluate opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships and advertising on an on-going basis.

· Build relationships with thought leaders to grow industry awareness

· Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends affecting clients and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them

Qualifications

· Proven working experience in public relations required

· Proven track record designing and executing successful public relations campaigns at both a local and national level

· Strong relationships with both local and national business and industry media outlets

· Experience in acting as a company spokesperson; comfortable and skilled in both broadcast and print media interviews

· Exceptional writing and editing skills

· Solid experience with social media including blogs, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

· Event planning experience

· BA/MA degree in Marketing, Advertising, Communications or a related discipline

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.





Chief Information Officer

Responsibilities

· Develop branding initiatives, internal communications and external media relations.

· Determines communications strategy and execute programs to deliver communications objectives throughout the organization.

· Develop delivery and packaging plans for corporate messages.

· Develop internal publications such as newsletters, releases, email announcements, planned publications, on-line, intranet, video, special projects and assignments.

· Create rich and creative content that is optimized for search engines.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan citizen.

· Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Mass communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Communication Studies, Media studies/Sciences or any other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a University recognized in Kenya.

· Have knowledge, experience and distinguished career of not less than 3 years in Public Communications.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.





Receptionist

Responsibilities

· Ensure front desk is tidy and has all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and informative leaflets)

· Train, supervise and support office staff, including receptionists, security guards and support staff.

· Schedule shifts

· Ensure timely and accurate customer service

· Handle complaints and specific customers’ requests

· Monitor stock and order office supplies

· Ensure proper mail distribution.

· Prepare and monitor office budget.

· Keep updated records of office expenses and costs.

· Ensure company’s policies and security requirements are met

Qualifications

· Proven work experience as a Front desk manager or Reception manager

· Hands on experience with office machines (e.g. fax machines and printers)

· Thorough knowledge of customer service, office management and basic bookkeeping procedures

· Proficiency in English (oral and written)

· Solid knowledge of MS Office, particularly Excel and Word

· Excellent communication and people skills

· Good organizational and multitasking abilities

· Problem-solving skills

· High School diploma; additional certification is a plus.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Nyamira County Public Service Board

Box 434, 40500

NYAMIRA

Or hand delivered to the Board Offices located at MEA COMPLEX adjacent to Kenya Women.