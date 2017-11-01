Government Jobs in Kenya – NCIC

Communication and Knowledge Management Officer

The Communication and Knowledge Management officer will be responsible for the execution of the Commission’s Communication and Knowledge Management programs in order to enhance the commission’s visibility and broaden the impact of the commission’s programs.

Responsibilities

· Draft information, education and communication materials to meet the needs of various audiences. This will include development of brochures, fliers, videos, e –newsletters, branded items etc and advise on distribution of the same.

· Assist in drafting press statements and media invites to ensure coverage of Commission’s events.

· Coordinate internal photography and videography.

· Manage content updates for the commission website and social media platforms in liaison with departments/sections and control all the external messaging on the organization

· Assist in monitoring media trends and preparing media supplements.

· Assist in events management.

· Draft the commission’s newsletters and assist in the development of publicity programs in liaison with other departments

· Engage in media monitoring and bring key issues to the attention of the Senior Communications and Knowledge Management Officer.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communication or Public Relations from a recognized University.

· A Bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a Diploma in Journalism, Public relations or Communication from a recognized Institution.

· At least two (2) years’ experience in a similar position from a reputable organization.

· Member of Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), Media Society of Kenya (MSK) or any other relevant body

· Communication Skills

· Excellent organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Good Problem Solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Report Writing skills

· Knowledge of Communication for Development

How to Apply

Applications attaching CVs, copies of certificates and testimonials should be forwarded not later than 14th November, 2017 to:

Commission Secretary / CEO

National Cohesion and Integration Commission

P.O Box 7055 -00100

Nairobi

KMA Centre 6th Floor

Mara Road, Upper Hill





Senior Communication and Knowledge Management Officer

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was established to facilitate and promote equality of opportunity, good relations, harmony and peaceful co-existence between persons of different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya and to advise the Government on all aspects thereof.

The Senior Communication and Knowledge Management officer will be responsible for the management of internal and external communication and implementation of the Commission’s Communication and Knowledge Management strategies with a view of enhancing the Commission’s visibility.

Responsibilities

· Development of the Communication and Knowledge Management policies, work plans, budgets and procedures necessary in informing the direction of the departmental programs.

· Plan and execute strategies, communication plans to proactively communicate the vision, goals and mandate of NCIC

· Implementation of all outreach and awareness activities including County government visits designed for informing stakeholders on the mandate of the Commission in promoting inter-ethnic harmony.

· Manage the implementation of the NCIC brand for quality control and assurance for all internal and external communication e.g reports, information, education and communication material, press releases etc.

· Manage media relations with an aim of maximizing opportunities for positive and relevant exposure for the Commission.

· Contribute to the dissemination of relevant information to various publications through the NCIC website and social media platforms as well as the conventional media.

· Manage and allocate work to staff within the role’s purview to includes assignment of tasks, capacity building and performance appraisal.

· Edit publications, develop annual and special reports (e.g. election monitoring and other emerging areas) and ensure quality control.

· Support in the development of information, education and communication materials to meet the needs of various audience and advice on the distribution of the same.

· Carry out synthesis of technical reports and advisory opinions to produce simplified content for public consumption.

· Draft press statements and media invites to ensure coverage of the Commission’s events.

· Design and edit advertisements as per the brand manual.

· Monitor and evaluate the Commission’s Communication and Knowledge management programs in line with approved budgets and workplans.

· Liaise with other sections and departments to support the communication needs of multiple program areas; help align messages and coordinate the release of deliverables across programs.

· Manage the Commission’s website and social media platforms content in liaison with departments/ sections.

· Engage in media monitoring with an aim of getting insight into the public opinion of NCIC and access success of journalistic engagement and mentions in the media.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism or Public Relations from a recognized University

· A Bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a higher Diploma in Journalism, Public relations or Communication from a recognized Institution.

· A Masters degree in Communication Studies will be an added advantage

· Minimum experience of five (5) years in Communication and Knowledge Management.

· Member of Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), Media Society of Kenya (MSK) or any other relevant body.

