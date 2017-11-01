Government Jobs in Kenya – Nandi

Medical Technologist

Responsibilities

· Conduct pre-installation works;

· Install and commission medical equipment and plants;

· Conduct repair of highly complex medical equipment;

· Perform preventive maintenance of highly complex medical equipment;

· Conduct performance and safety test and calibration of highly complex medical equipment;

· Conduct fairly basic facility and utility repairs;

· Perform repairs and planned preventive maintenance on highly complex general/ medical plants;

· Operate highly complex medical and general plants;

· Technical advice including outsourcing;

· Prepare technical specification for spare parts, consumables and materials required;

· Order spare parts, consumable and materials required for maintenance and repair of equipment and

plants and Maintain a record of spare parts, material and consumables purchased and utilized in the workshop.

Qualifications

· Relevant minimum work experience of six (6) years three (3) years of which at the grade of Medical Engineering Technologist II

· Diploma in Medical Engineering from a recognized institution

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance;





Community Nurse

Responsibilities

· Responds to medical emergencies in all areas in the hospital

· Assessing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating care of critically ill patients and advocating for them

· Ensuring and maintaining a safe environment for patients and for their safety while on their life saving machines

· Coordinating with the multidisciplinary team on critical patient care

· Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on critical care and

· Giving education and support to families of critically ill patients

Qualifications

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Higher diploma in Critical Care Nursing from a recognized institution

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution





Community Nurse (Renal Nursing)

Responsibilities

· The officer at this level will be responsible for care of patients (pediatrics and adults) with kidney diseases and their families.

· Nursing and assessment of patients

· Education to patients and their families

· Initiation of dialysis, patient and machine monitoring during dialysis and termination of the dialysis procedure

· Home dialysis training

· Nursing care prior to and following renal transplant

· Care of renal patients in the secondary stage involving rehabilitation and in the tertiary stage

· Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on renal care and

· Ensuring a safe environment for care of patients

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade one MUST have:

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Higher diploma in Renal Care from a recognized institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.





Community Nurse III

Responsibilities

· Assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes

· Providing appropriate healthcare services including Integrated Management of Childhood Illness

(MICI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery

· Providing health education and counseling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs

· Referring patients and clients appropriately

· Facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans

· Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care

· Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment and

· Collecting and compiling data.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya)Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.





Medical Lab Technologists

Responsibilities

· Performing and interpreting relevant laboratory tests; and

· Cleaning and sterilizing laboratory glass ware, surfaces and equipment documenting and receiving samples for analysis; preparing laboratory reagents

Qualifications

· Diploma in medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution;

· Registered by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technologists & Technicians Board (KMLTB)

· Have certificate in Computer applications skills from a recognized institution





Clinical Officer

Responsibilities

· Pre operative review and management.

· Pre operative management of patients.

· Registration of patients in other areas when called upon.

· Attendance of major ward rounds and

· Post operative medicines and management of patient

Qualifications

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and surgery or Bachelor of clinical medicines and community Health

from a recognized institution.

· Higher Diploma in Clinical medicine and surgery (Anesthesia) from a recognized institution.

· Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers Council with valid practicing license and

· Certificate in computer application skills

· From a recognized institution and Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for Degree holders

How to Apply

Applications including detailed Curriculum Vitae (C.V), Copies of Academic and Professional

Certificates, Testimonials, National Identification Card or Passport and any other supporting documents

should be submitted in seal

ed envelope, to reach the undersigned on or before 25th November, 2016 at 5 p.m

The Secretary

County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 2489-50200

BUNGOMA