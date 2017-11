Government Jobs in Kenya – Nandi

Install and commission medical equipment and plants;

Conduct performance and safety test and calibration of highly complex medical equipment;

Perform repairs and planned preventive maintenance on highly complex general/ medical plants;

Prepare technical specification for spare parts, consumables and materials required;

Order spare parts, consumable and materials required for maintenance and repair of equipment andplants and Maintain a record of spare parts, material and consumables purchased and utilized in the workshop.

Relevant minimum work experience of six (6) years three (3) years of which at the grade of Medical Engineering Technologist II

Diploma in Medical Engineering from a recognized institution

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance;

Responds to medical emergencies in all areas in the hospital

Assessing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating care of critically ill patients and advocating for them

Ensuring and maintaining a safe environment for patients and for their safety while on their life saving machines

Coordinating with the multidisciplinary team on critical patient care

Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on critical care and

Giving education and support to families of critically ill patients

Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

Higher diploma in Critical Care Nursing from a recognized institution

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution

The officer at this level will be responsible for care of patients (pediatrics and adults) with kidney diseases and their families.

Nursing and assessment of patients

Education to patients and their families

Initiation of dialysis, patient and machine monitoring during dialysis and termination of the dialysis procedure

Nursing care prior to and following renal transplant

Care of renal patients in the secondary stage involving rehabilitation and in the tertiary stage

Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on renal care and

Ensuring a safe environment for care of patients

For appointment to this grade one MUST have:

Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

Higher diploma in Renal Care from a recognized institution;

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.

Providing appropriate healthcare services including Integrated Management of Childhood Illness(MICI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery

Providing health education and counseling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs

Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care

Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment and

Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya)Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.

Performing and interpreting relevant laboratory tests; and

Cleaning and sterilizing laboratory glass ware, surfaces and equipment documenting and receiving samples for analysis; preparing laboratory reagents

Diploma in medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution;

Registered by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technologists & Technicians Board (KMLTB)

Have certificate in Computer applications skills from a recognized institution

Registration of patients in other areas when called upon.

Attendance of major ward rounds and

Post operative medicines and management of patient

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and surgery or Bachelor of clinical medicines and community Healthfrom a recognized institution.

Higher Diploma in Clinical medicine and surgery (Anesthesia) from a recognized institution.

Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers Council with valid practicing license and

From a recognized institution and Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for Degree holders

