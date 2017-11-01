Government Jobs in Kenya - KNCHR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is an independent National Human Rights Institution created by Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and established by the Government of Kenya through an Act of Parliament (the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 2011) and under the United Nations Paris Principles.

KNCHR’s mandate includes furthering the protection and promotion of human rights in Kenya, acting as a watchdog over the Government in the area of human rights, and the provision of Leadership in moving the country towards a human rights state.

KNCHR fulfils its human rights mandate through a number of programmes, including Research and Compliance, Public Education and Training, Complaints and Investigations, Redress and Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The Commission’s main office is in Nairobi with five regional offices in Wajir, Kitale, Mombasa, Kisumu and Laikipia Campus. Officers may serve in the Head Office or in any of the regional offices.

Driver

Objective

This position is responsible for the facilitation of movement of the Commission staff to the respective destination is done in a safe manner by use of designated routes, locked vehicles at all times, observation of speed limits, passenger use of safety belt as per the Commission’s travel policy.

Duration: Permanent and Pensionable

Duty Station: Laikipia

Gross Salary:Kshs.37,666.00

Responsibilities

· Facilitate the transfer of Commission staff to field activities on time and in a safe and reliable manner.

· Pick and drop official Commission visitors and staff, to and from airport and take them to their required destination.

· Inform the Administration Officer of due motor vehicle insurance and the Senior Driver/ Mechanic of due mechanical service of all Commission vehicles.

· Ensure the cleanliness of the Commission vehicle at all times, carry out routine basic service check before use of the vehicle and report any defects to Senior Driver/Mechanic.

· Ensure a work ticket is produced and approved before taking up any assignment and record all details including use of fuel card before submission to Administration Officer.

· Observe defensive driving skills at all times during transfers to ensure fuel efficiency and forecast potential hazards ahead and avoid the said hazard.

· Collect assignment schedules from Administration Officer and carry out official errands such as payments of utilities bills, collects and delivers mails and collect approved visas on behalf of commission staff.

· Assist in basic support functions of Office administration i.e. photocopies, binding and filing when in the office, pending a transfer assignment.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (D+) and a Valid BCE Driving Licence

· Computer literacy.

· Knowledge of major towns in Kenya.

· Knowledge of relevant legislation (Traffic Act).

· Good Communication and Interpersonal skills.

· Good Organizational and Problem solving skills.

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Ability to work well with teams.

· Compliance with chapter six of the constitution.





Senior Human Rights Officer – Research & Compliance

Ref: KNCHR/ADM/SHRO /21/2017)

Reports to: Principal Human Rights Officer, Research and Compliance

Location: Nairobi with occasional travel

Duration: Permanent and Pensionable

Gross Salary: As determined by SRC

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for conducting research on various human rights issues with the objective informing the Commission’s interventions in relation to legislation, policy and implementation of human rights concerns and that the state complies with human rights standards regionally.

Responsibilities

· Review of bills and policies that is derived from the institutional strategy, to ensure alignment of department activities to the institutional objectives

· Develop advisories and position papers on various human rights issues with the objective of informing the

· Commission’s interventions in relation to legislation, policy and implementation

· Engage with regional and international mechanisms on various human rights issues in Kenya to recommend best practice on application of the said mechanism

· Advice and assist state compliance with international and regional obligations as per the commission mandate

· Report writing for internal and external audience on human rights issues to create awareness and sensitivity to human rights violation

· Research the key outcomes that emerge in human rights issues in order to provide input to the development of policies

Qualifications

· Master’s degree in Law, Social sciences or other related fields or related disciplines from a recognized university

· Five years’ Experience of which one is at a supervisory role.

· Advocate of the High Court for Lawyers

· Membership to relevant bodies

· Experience conducting social science research

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

OR

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Social sciences or other related fields or related disciplines from a recognized university

· 7 years relevant experience of which three is at a supervisory role.

· Relevant Post graduate qualification/s is an added advantage

· Good Communication, Interpersonal and Organisational skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Other attributes

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to lead and manage teams

· Problem solving skills

· Supervisory skills

· Clients focused

· Great attention to detail

· Respect for diversity

How to Apply

If you possess the above qualities, please submit your applications manually through the post office or by hand delivery, clearly indicating the position, and the Ref No. on both the cover letter and envelope, together with a detailed C.V, names and telephone contacts of three referees one of whom should be your immediate supervisor, to reach us by Tuesday 14th November, 2017 to:

The Commission Secretary,

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights

Lenana Road, CVS Plaza, 1st Floor

P. O. Box 74359-00200

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit copies of clearance certificates from the following institutions:-

1. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

2. Criminal Investigations Department (CID)

3. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

4. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

5. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

KNCHR is an equal opportunity employer which offers a competitive remuneration commensurate to qualifications and experience. Qualified female candidates and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Please note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the application.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.