Government Jobs in Kenya – KMC

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) was formed in 1950 through an act of parliament with an objective of providing a ready market for livestock farmers and providing high-quality meat and meat products to consumers.

It is a public institution and by far the oldest and the most experienced meat processor in Kenya and the larger East African region.

Kenya Meat Commission invites applications from self-motivated and qualified candidates for the following vacancies in its establishment.

The particulars of the vacancies are as indicated hereunder.

Chief Manager – Human Resource & Administration

Grade KMC 3

Ref: KMC-CMHA/5/12/2017

The Chief Manager- Human Resource & Administration will report to the Managing Commissioner and he/she will be responsible for the overall operations of the Human Resource and Administration Department.

Key Responsibilities:

· Formulation and implementation of Human Resource Policies, strategies and evaluating their effectiveness

· Advising senior staff on areas of recruitment, transfers, pay, pension schemes

· Advising on organizational and Human Resource planning issues and other matters, including staff career development, employee relations, and disciplinary matters

· Providing advice on strategies regarding training and development

· Developing and ensuring implementation of reward systems, remuneration policies, and strategies

· Developing and ensuring effectiveness of Performance Management systems

· Reviewing organizational structures and analyze workload from time to time

· Provide employees counseling services

· Representing the Commission in labour disputes

· Training and development

· Organizing employees’ welfare services such as health and wellbeing programmes, first aid and fire warden training, superannuation and social activities

· Maintain employees’ records on matters such as wages, superannuation, leave etc.

· Monitor expenditure on transport services against budget estimates

Qualifications and Experience

· A degree in Human Resources Management Science/Social Sciences or any other relevant qualification from a recognized University

· MBA in Human Resources Management will be an added advantage

· Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management, member of IHRM

· At least ten (10) years’ work experience with five (5) years in a supervisory role.

· Demonstrate good understanding of Human resource regulations and good practices









Livestock Manager

Grade KMC 3

Ref: KMC-LM/6/12/2017

The Livestock Manager will report to the Managing Commissioner and he/she will be responsible for the overall operations of the Livestock Department.

Key Responsibilities:

· Identifying areas to source livestock and supply of good quality livestock

· Monitoring prices in markets and advice management accordingly

· Identifying, assessing and engage suppliers of quality livestock to the Commission to ensure consistency

· Working with national and county veterinary officers on livestock movement and disease control

· Extension education (farmer to farmer) exhibitions

· Generation of monthly, quarterly and Annual Reports

· Management of livestock performance contract

· Pricing of livestock.

· Development of livestock department budget

· Approval of livestock payment vouchers

· Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions for the department

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor of Science degree in animal production/Animal science/Veterinary medicine or its equivalent from a recognized university

· Master’s degree in animal production/Animal science/Veterinary medicine or its equivalent will be an added advantage

· At least 7 years’ experience with at least 4 years of supervisory experience.

· Member of Animal Production Society of Kenya (APSK)

· Demonstrate supervisory, administrative ability and work performance.









Production Manager

Grade KMC 3

Ref: KMC-PM/7/12/2017

The Production Manager will report to the Managing Commissioner and he/she will be responsible for the overall operations of the Production Department.

Key Responsibilities:

· Develop sustainable production strategy in line with the business set objectives

· Participate in formulating and implementing strategic corporate decisions

· Advise management on key aspects related to production.

· Ensure availability of the relevant equipment, tools, and raw materials to support production capacity.

· Research and develop initiatives to improve production standards to manage costs.

· Develop, communicate and enforce key performance indicators to measure the efficiency of the production process.

· Implement food safety system and ensure all quality aspects of production are adhered to.

· Design, implement and review plans, standards and operating procedures in the department.

· Prepare periodic reports to management for decision making

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Food Science & Technology or its equivalent from an accredited institution

· Ten (10) years’ experience with at least 6 years of supervisory experience.

· Master’s degree in Food Science & Technology or equivalent will be an added advantage

· Certified Lead Auditor FSMS, QMS

· Demonstrated leadership and managerial capabilities

· Exceptional planning and organizational skills

· Demonstrated merit ability as reflected in work performance and results.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four(4) weeks from a recognized institution

How to Apply

All applicants should have certificates of good conduct, compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority, registered Credit Reference Bureau, Higher Education Loans Board, and the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission.

If you meet the specified minimum requirements for the respective positions advertised above, please send your application, Curriculum Vitae, indicating current salary, copies of certificates, testimonials and contacts of at least three referees and daytime telephone contacts to reach the undersigned not later than 27th November 2017.

The Managing Commissioner

Kenya Meat Commission,

P. O. Box 2-00204,

Athi River

Or online vide: hr@kenyameat.co.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

KMC is an equal opportunity employer