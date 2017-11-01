GOLDALYN KAKUYA, top KCPE candidate rewarded by Albinism Society of Kenya (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - The lady of the moment, Goldalyn Kakuya, has received a token of appreciation from the Albinism Society of Kenya after emerging top in the 2017 KCPE.





Goldalyn, who scored 455 marks out of 500, was rewarded with 100,000 shillings.





Speaking after receiving the cheque from nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, the 14-year old who has wowed many said she dedicates her success to people living with albinism.





She said: “I don't want us to celebrate me. I want us to celebrate albinism. I want to celebrate us. I'm so honoured to be here. I was emotional momentarily. This family, this albinism...we are celebrating albinism. This is to all people with albinism. We are one. Right now we have so many of us who have come out; we are not hiding”





