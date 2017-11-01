GOLDALYN KAKUYA, top KCP candidate with UHURU and RUTO in State House Nairobi (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:08
Friday, 24 November 2017 - President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto met with this year's top KCPE candidate, Goldalyn Kakuya, at State House, Nairobi.
The 14-year old scored an impressive 455 marks out of 500.
She was a pupil of St Anne Junior Lubao in Kakamega County.
Meanwhile, M-PESA Foundation Academy has promised to fully sponsor Kakuya’s education journey.
