GOLDALYN KAKUYA, top KCP candidate with UHURU and RUTO in State House Nairobi (PHOTOs)

Friday, 24 November 2017 - President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto met with this year's top KCPE candidate, Goldalyn Kakuya, at State House, Nairobi.





The 14-year old scored an impressive 455 marks out of 500.





She was a pupil of St Anne Junior Lubao in Kakamega County.





Meanwhile, M-PESA Foundation Academy has promised to fully sponsor Kakuya’s education journey.





