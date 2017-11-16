God hears MIKE SONKO’s prayers as KIDERO is thrown out in the case against his victory like RAILA ODINGA.

Thursday November 16, 2017 - A High Court in Nairobi has declined to enjoin former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, in a petition challenging the election of Mike Sonko as the Nairobi City boss during the August 8 th General Elections.





Kidero had put up a spirited fight at the High Court in a bid to be enjoined in a petition challenging Sonko's win in the August 8 poll.





Two voters, Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth, moved to court to challenge the results.





In his ruling on..



