God hears MIKE SONKO’s prayers as KIDERO is thrown out in the case against his victory like RAILA ODINGA.Politics 04:58
Thursday November 16, 2017 - A High Court in Nairobi has declined to enjoin former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, in a petition challenging the election of Mike Sonko as the Nairobi City boss during the August 8th General Elections.
Kidero had put up a spirited fight at the High Court in a bid to be enjoined in a petition challenging Sonko's win in the August 8 poll.
Two voters, Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth, moved to court to challenge the results.
In his ruling on..
Page 1 2