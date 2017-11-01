Gives us AK 47s and bombs we eliminate KIKUYU MUNGIKI killers and police – LUOs desperately beg RAILA

…were patrolling Baba Dogo and Mathare slums targeting members of the Luo community.





Following these killings, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, toured the affected areas and urged the Government to arrest the killers.





He blamed the Government over what he termed as an ethnic cleansing.





However, members of the Luo community begged RailaOdinga to give them guns so that they can protect themselves.





“Give us guns Jakom so that we can deal with these criminals once and for all,” said a Baba Dogo resident who was identified as Marcus Otieno.



