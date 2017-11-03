Full list of products and services that RAILA has told NASA supporters to boycott - UHURU might be broke!

Friday November 3, 2017 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has finally announced the products that his supporters should boycott to pressurize the Government to hold a credible election in the next 90 days.

Addressing a Press Conference on Friday, Raila through Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, asked opposition supporters to boycott products & services from Safaricom, Brookside Dairies & Bidco industries.

“We will release the list of companies in time because there is no price that is too high to pay for a country to go back to its democratic state," Wandayi said.

"Kenyans are...

