From a pig to Minji Minji- ANERLISA MUIGAI shows curves as she celebrates losing 58 Kgs in 2 yrs ( PHOTOs).

Friday, 03 November 2017 - Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of Keroche CEO, Tabitha Karanja, has celebrated her weight loss in new hot photos.





Anerlisa managed to lose 58 Kgs in two years.





She once weighed 124 Kgs like a small pig.





“Two years later I never thought I’d look into the mirror and appreciate myself. Today I am 66kgs from 124kg. It’s not been easy but I made it. In January I would like to give everyone,who wants to loose weight,a chance to do it my way and also do it with me,” She posted on her Instagram page.





Here is Anerlisa before losing weight.





She now looks like a Minji Minji.





