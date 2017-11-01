Former ratchet singer, SIZE 8, lectures LADIES on marriage and confirms hers is not that rosy.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 18:16
Tuesday, 14 November 2017 - Former ratchet singer, Size 8, has lectured women on marriage.
According to Size 8, no marriage is perfect.
It takes a lot of effort to make a marriage work.
She claims that most couples look okay in public but a lot happens behind closed doors.
Size 8 urges ladies to work on their marriage and pray to God for guidance instead of ranting how their husbands are dogs on social media.
This is...
Page 1 2