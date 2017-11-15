Forget KTN’s LINDA OGUTU, this Ugandan LADY’s hips are out of this world (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - Popular KTN news anchor, Linda Ogutu, has for awhile mesmerised Team Mafisi with her humongous curves.





The talented mother of one never misses an opportunity to flaunt what her mama gave her.





However, if you thought she has the biggest hips around, then this s3xy Ugandan lady will drop your jaws.





The little known lady took to social media to flaunt her unbelievable package and men are drooling.





Watch the video below.



