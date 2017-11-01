Flamboyant boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER shows off diamond encrusted iPod worth $1m (LOOK)

Saturday, 18 November 2017 - Floyd Mayweather likes flaunting his extravagant lifestyle and it seems the retired flamboyant boxer has added a new flashy item to his growing list of collectibles.





The legendary boxer has left tongues wagging after he was spotted carrying a diamond encrusted iPod and matching headphones while out with his girlfriend Keyshia Cole.





It has emerged that the iPod which is made of solid 18K gold and has more than 100 carats of diamonds in it, is worth $1 million.





The matching headphones are sold for $50K.





Clearly, he is working hard to reduce his money to manageable levels.





