Fireworks in Homa Bay as supporters of RAILA and two of his Governors exchange blows with rivals

Thursday November 16, 2017 - The hearing and determination of a case challenging the election of Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti, was disrupted after his supporters and that of his rival Oyugi Magwanga clashed outside the Homa Bay Law Courts.





The supporters engaged in fist fights and exchanged blows disrupting everything, and forcing the presiding judge, Joseph Karanja, to adjourn the hearing for over 30 minutes to allow the warring factions to calm down.





“We cannot continue with the...



