Fireworks in Homa Bay as supporters of RAILA and two of his Governors exchange blows with rivals

..proceedings if you cannot control your supporters,” Justice Karanja said.





It forced the lawyers representing both parties to talk to their goons to calm down and allow the proceedings to go on.





The petition was filed by former Kasipul MP, Oyugi Magwanga, who accused Awiti of rigging him out during the August 8th General Elections.





Awiti was declared winner with 210, 173 votes against Magwanga’s 189,060 votes.





However, the petitioner claims he garnered 224, 863 votes against Awiti’s 174, 235 votes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



