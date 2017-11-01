Financial Controller and COO Jobs in Kenya

Our client, a leading provider of financial and investment services in Kenya, seeks to recruit talented, creative and result-oriented professionals to fill the following positions:



Financial Controller



The job holder will be responsible for the provision of financial advice, and guidance to the management and finance department





Qualifications, Experience and Key Competencies

· A Minimum of a Bachelor degree in Accounting, Finance or related field (MBA / MSc qualification is an added advantage);

· Must have Professional Accounting Qualifications; at least 7 years overall professional experience; with 5 of these being in a management position..

· The candidate must have demonstrable leadership skills, a track record of exemplary financial management, good analytical and problem solving skills.





Chief Operation Officer

· The job holder will work closely with the Managing Partner, Directors and Senior management to ensure efficient execution of daily operations.

· The incumbent will also be responsible for the development and implementation of strategic support throughout the organization so as to ensure achievement of the firm’s strategic goals.

Qualifications, Experience and Key Competencies

· A Minimum of a 2nd class upper division Bachelor degree, a Masters degree in administration / strategic management is an added advantage.

· The Ideal candidate should have at least 8 years’ overall work experience with three of these at a managerial position; demonstrable skills and knowledge in strategic planning, organizational development, human resource management, excellent communication skills experience in technical sales.

· A qualification in sales / marketing or business administration education will be an added advantage.

