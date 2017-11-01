Female teacher sends her N()D3S PHOTOs to students and threatens to fail them if they don't have S£X with her

Saturday, 18 November 2017 - A female high school teacher is facing jail after she forced her students to have s*x with her in exchange for good grades.





The 40-year old teacher by the name Yokasta M taught at a school in Medellin, Colombia, during which she would send suggestive videos and photos to her 16-year-old male students via WhatsApp.





She was busted after the father of one of her victims searched his phone and found the woman's photos and videos.





