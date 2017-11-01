FAMILY MAN! Meet Citizen TV senior reporter, FRANCIS GACHURI’s beautiful wife and kids (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 - Away from the screen, Citizen TV’s senior reporter, Francis Gachuri, is a cool family man if these photos are anything to go by.





Despite being on the limelight, Gachuri has somehow managed to keep his private life away from cameras.





However, his wife recently shared family photos on social media during a ride in Madaraka Express.





Gachuri and his wife are blessed with three lovely kids, a girl called Sandra and two boys Curtis and Marcus.





Check out the adorable photos in the next page



