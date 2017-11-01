Eye witness narrates the Sh 50million bank heist in Thika and it is hilarious - VIDEO

Friday, 24 November 2017 Kenyans are still coming to terms with the shawshank-like theft where thieves made away with a whooping Sh50m from a bank in Thika.

The thugs accessed the bank’s strong room after digging a 30metre tunnel.

As usual, creative Kenyans have been giving the heist a comic treatment and this guy called ‘Wabuthia’ nailed it with his account dubbed ‘Paruwanja la Wezi wa Thika.’

Watch the video below.

