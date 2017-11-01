EXPOSED! Here are the dirty things AKOTHEE does for a living! Music is just a cover up.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - Controversial singer Akothee has been flossing her lavish lifestyle on social media and bragging that she is the richest musician in Kenya.





Every time Akothee is questioned where she gets money from to furnish her lavish lifestyle, she claims that she is a businesswoman with various ventures in taxi business and farming.





Akothee also alleges that she gets good money from music although we...



